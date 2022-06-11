Dragon Ball, One Piece Pushes Toei Animation Past Huge Box Office Record

You only need to glance at the box office to see why Toei Animation is having a good year right about now. From Dragon Ball to One Piece and beyond, some of the company's biggest IPs have put out movies in the last 12 months. These films have become bonafide box office successes, and now, it seems their profits have helped Toei pass a major milestone.

The news comes from the company itself as Toei Animation confirmed that 2022 marks its highest-ever box office year to date. The company has earned about $151 million USD in the last 12 months. In fact, this total was earned between January 1st and September 30th, so there is still some time left for Toei to add to this record-breaking year.

Of course, One Piece: Red and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero have contributed to this milestone in huge ways. To date, the former film has earned $112 million USD, and it has broken records on its own within the franchise. The latest One Piece film is the highest-selling and highest-earning of the whole anime to date. And of course, Dragon Ball has earned quite a lot.

In Japan, the latest Dragon Ball movie has grossed $18.5 million USD, and its global gross sits at nearly $87 million. Other movies like PreCure's latest entry have also done well for Toei given its gross of over $3.5 million to date. So when it comes to the big screen, anime is bringing in big bucks.

HT – ANN