Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Hyped For Gohan's New Super Hero Power
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to hit theaters in Japan next month, with the Shonen film set to be brought to theaters around the world later this summer from Crunchyroll and Toei Animation, and with a new trailer having hit the 'net, fans are reacting to the new look at the son of Goku, Gohan. With Gohan and Piccolo taking center stage in the fight against the Red Ribbon Army, fans are clamoring to predict what other characters might appear in the upcoming film that will see Goku and Vegeta on the sidelines, training with the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly.
If you haven't had the chance to see the latest trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, you can watch the new video below, which gives fans plenty of new looks at the fights that will take place in the summer release and the Z-Fighters who will be a part of this confrontation with the Red Ribbon:
Do you think that Gohan will receive a new transformation in this upcoming movie? Which characters do you think will return that have yet to be revealed in the promotional material for Super Hero? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.
Flex
prevnext
GODDAMN GOHAN LOOKS INSANELY GOOD IN THIS MOVIE pic.twitter.com/HX5j5F9f8g— 🍎 Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) May 27, 2022
Time is a Flat Circle
prevnext
THIS SHOT BASICALLY SHOWS GOHAN AWAKENING PAST HIS ULTIMATE FORM!! LOOK AT THAT KI SURROUNDING HIM?!?!?!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥THIS IS THE STANCE !!!!!! WHEN HE FIRST TRANSCENDED TO SUPER SAIYAN 2!!! GUYS!!! WE'RE IN FOR SOMETHING HUGE!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/urRcuP8hxj— Taro 🦅 (@PressureUNL) May 27, 2022
Looking Clean
prevnext
Gohan looks clean here. Cool shot. pic.twitter.com/XGIaCPnYib— UnrealEntGaming (@TooRealUnreal) May 27, 2022
He's Back
prevnext
Gohan is back! #DBSSuperHero pic.twitter.com/lf5zgFPEdD— Air ~ (@AirDokkan) May 27, 2022
Neat Visuals
prevnext
I really hope they don’t just use Gohan in this movie and make him irrelevant again afterwards
Love the visuals tho 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8SQavKAZlm— ⭐️Alexandra💧 (@AlexOfAqua) May 27, 2022
Unbelievable
prevnext
I still can not believe it!
MY BOY GOHAN IS BACK!! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YybbyZryrw— Rénaldo サイヤ人 (@Renaldo_Saiyan) May 27, 2022
Pure Fire
prevnext
This Gohan look is pure fire no matter what tf you call this form!!! 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/YgGAUVs11H— ToonRami (@ToonRami) May 27, 2022
Deserved
prevnext
NAH THIS MOVIE ACTUALLY GONNA BE NUTTY ASF
WATCH DIS GON BE CELL WALKING OUT THE POD WITH WATER DRIPPING DOWN HIS PERFECT BODY & SAY "We meet again Gohan". I CAN'T WAIT!!!
ALSO GOHAN BETTER GET A NEW FORM HE DESERVES IT!! pic.twitter.com/tYw4rWnHKw— LR KENJI CEO of Juvia & Daisy #RipGachaTalks (@LR_KENJI) May 27, 2022
Look At Our Boy
prev
Look at my boy Gohan!!!🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/RgrUKDc3ex— Jarvis😈RPG Gamer🎮⚔️ (@Shazam_970) May 27, 2022