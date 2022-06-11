Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Hyped For Gohan's New Super Hero Power





Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to hit theaters in Japan next month, with the Shonen film set to be brought to theaters around the world later this summer from Crunchyroll and Toei Animation, and with a new trailer having hit the 'net, fans are reacting to the new look at the son of Goku, Gohan. With Gohan and Piccolo taking center stage in the fight against the Red Ribbon Army, fans are clamoring to predict what other characters might appear in the upcoming film that will see Goku and Vegeta on the sidelines, training with the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly.

If you haven't had the chance to see the latest trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, you can watch the new video below, which gives fans plenty of new looks at the fights that will take place in the summer release and the Z-Fighters who will be a part of this confrontation with the Red Ribbon:

Do you think that Gohan will receive a new transformation in this upcoming movie? Which characters do you think will return that have yet to be revealed in the promotional material for Super Hero? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.