Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Debuts the Anime's Own James Bond Ride

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to hit theaters this summer in both Japan and countries around the world, focusing on Piccolo and Gohan facing off against the Red Ribbon Army, the android producing organization that has long been a foil for the Z-Fighters throughout the Shonen franchise. With a number of new and returning characters set to be a part of this new movie, a new ride for one of the villains has been revealed that has a certain flair synonymous with a double 00 agent that has been played by many actors over the decades.

Carmine is one of the new villains that is apparently linked to the Red Ribbon Army and while not being the scientist responsible for the creation of the new threats known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, it seems that he'll be sporting quite the technologically advanced ride, as described in a new promotion for the upcoming film:

"The inside of that car that Carmine drives! Carmine's luxury car, which can be seen in the first super visual! The car's interior is decorated with leather seats, ultra-luxurious decor, a Magentadoll, and other playful designs."

Twitter Outlet DBS Chronicles that not just shows off Carmine's whip, but also a number of other major tidbits of information when it comes to some of the returning characters who will help round out the cast of the long-awaited Dragon Ball Super movie:

#DragonBallSuperSuperHero V Jump (rel. 20 May) Scans

[English Translated]



This time featuring a new "Super Gadget" in town, and "Secrets of the secret base" of the New RR Army! 🧐



The movie hits theatres on June 11 in Japan, and in Summer worldwide!



Scans: @DbsHype1 pic.twitter.com/q1SjEO4lgv — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) May 25, 2022

The revealed runtime of this upcoming anime movie featuring Piccolo and Gohan in the lead roles is reportedly set at two hours, with there still being a ton of mysteries when it comes to a number of plot elements surrounding the return of the Red Ribbon. One of the biggest questions has been whether or not this movie might be a stealth method of bringing back Cell, the Dragon Ball Z villain that has yet to make a comeback to the series unlike Frieza and Majin Buu.

While the movie was originally supposed to arrive earlier this year in April, it was subsequently moved to June as a result of the hacking attack against Toei Animation, though it seems that everything is now back on track.

What do you think of Carmine's ride?