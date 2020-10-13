Dragon Ball Trends Globally Over to Goku's Most Controversial Move Yet
Dragon Ball fans have a love-hate relationship with the franchise, and that is a fact. The iconic series has been around for decades, and its arcs have either enlightened or enraged fans. Goku has become one of those polarizing figures with the fandom, and it seems he has ruffled feathers in the fandom yet again. This time, the ordeal made Goku trend globally as fans went to war over what may be his most controversial action yet.
The whole thing went down when Dragon Ball Super put out draft pages of chapter 65. The update, which will drop in full later this month, will follow Goku after he unleashes Perfect Ultra Instinct against Moro. It is all but certain the villain will fall to Goku in this form... that is, if Goku did not hand the villain a senzu bean.
Yes, you heard that right. It turns out Goku pulls a move straight from the Cell saga in this upcoming chapter. The draft pages show Goku teleporting to Moro out of nowhere when the villain is on the ropes. Goku nabs Krillin's last senzu bean and offers it to Moro should the baddie promise to surrender himself and quit fighting.
You can guess what happens next. Moro agrees to the terms, but he double-crosses Goku in the end. The villain says he is more powerful than we he absorbed 73 and feels ready to kill Goku now. Of course, fans aren't sure how the rest of the chapter goes since these drafts were published in isolation. But for the time being, it seems fans are royally upset with Goku.
You can see a slew of their reactions below as Dragon Ball fans are berating Goku for his choice. He has given senzu beans to villains like Cell in the past, but there ended up being a good reason for him to do so. No one is sure what kind of motivation Goku has for helping Moro, so we can only hope chapter 65 explains once it is fully released.
What do you think about the manga's recent preview? Did you expect Goku to pull something like this? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
