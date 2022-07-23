Dragon Ball Super: Goku's New Ultra Instinct Gets an Official Title

Ultra Instinct has changed a lot since it first debuted as Goku's newest and most powerful transformation during the events of Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power, and while a number of manga fans were confused regarding the latest state of the form during the Granolah the Survivor Arc, it would seem that said transformation has received a new name. With the latest chapter of the Shonen series seemingly bringing the battle against Gas to a close, it's clear that Son Goku is continuing to evolve with each fight he's a part of.

Goku's latest Ultra Instinct transformation, which kept his hair black and looked somewhat similar to Ultra Instinct Sign, has been labeled "True Ultra Instinct", which the Z-Fighter employed while fighting against Gas following hearing his father's voice for the first time. With this new form putting Goku at his strongest and making him the strongest being in the universe for a limited amount of time, the official Dragon Ball Website took the opportunity to dive into the events while also confirming the new name for Akira Toriyama's main brawler:

"When Gas was about to finish Vegeta off, Goku rescued him, and then, he manifested Ultra Instinct in his black-haired state! Applying his emotions with Ultra Instinct, Goku had finally awoken the 'True Ultra Instinct'! This power overwhelmed Gas, 'the greatest warrior in the universe' by knocking him to the ground with one mighty blow."

Hilariously enough, this is one of many different names for a number of different forms that Goku has accessed following the discovery of Ultra Instinct, with a few being Mastered Ultra Instinct, Completed Ultra Instinct, Perfected Ultra Instinct, and Ultra Instinct Sign. During the Granolah Arc, Goku was even able to access Ultra Instinct whilst in his Super Saiyan forms, proving that the Saiyan fighter has been hard at work in learning all the intricacies of this new form.

As it stands, Dragon Ball Super has been tight-lipped regarding what storyline will take place following the Granolah Arc, though with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero throwing in some major changes for Gohan and Piccolo, we're crossing our fingers that these two Z-Fighters will be making a comeback.

What do you think of the new name for Goku's latest Ultra Instinct transformation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.

Via Official Dragon Ball Website