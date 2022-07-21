Dragon Ball Super Goes Full Ms. Marvel With Gas' New Power

Dragon Ball Super is getting closer and closer to the final moments in the fight with Gas, and the newest chapter of the series has gone full Ms. Marvel with Gas' newest power! The Granolah the Survivor arc has been inching closer to its grand finale with each new chapter of the series, and it has been unfolding in ways that fans have not expected to see. There have been new power ups and transformations across both sides of the fight, and the previous chapter teased things would be kicking up into a whole new level as Gas unleashed a terrifying final form.

Gas had pushed his body beyond its limit to unlock one final boost of supreme power, and the newest chapter of the series demonstrated just how much stronger he got with the newest transformation. While he had been unlocking new powers with each new transformation he has used so far, the newest chapter of the series saw an extension of the energy weapons he had been using to now form a new set of giant fists and feet in order to bat away Goku much like Ms. Marvel's titular new superhero.

good month for big hand lovers pic.twitter.com/75DCjhgwY0 — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) July 20, 2022

Ms. Marvel's Disney+ series introduced fans to a much different take on Kamala Khan from the comics. Rather than having the stretchy body powers seen in her original incarnation, the Marvel Cinematic Universe take on the character sees her channeling cosmic powers through a bracelet that allows her to form giant hands and feet (that look sort of like how they would have with her stretchy body in the original comic series). It's a pretty neat deviation from that first incarnation, and Chapter 86 of Dragon Ball Super sees Gas using that same power.

Gas' new form extends his energy manifestation and makes it to where he can form giant hands and feet to kick Goku with. Much like Ms. Marvel, these are an extension of his physical body and work just as well as the Marvel hero's powers do. It's a funny coincidence between the two, and it's far from the wildest power we have seen Gas use to date. Thankfully it also seems like the fight against Gas will be over relatively soon enough.

