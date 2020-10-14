Dragon Ball Super Teases Goku's Most Reckless Choice to Date

✖

Dragon Ball Super is teasing what could end up being Goku's most reckless choice to date! Dragon Ball Super's Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has been one of the more divisive in the series thus far as it continues to unfold in the fight against Moro. Following several major defeats, we last saw Goku completely overpowering Moro for the first time in the arc with his perfected version of Ultra Instinct. But the final moments of Chapter 64 teased that Goku was about to make a terrible decision and give Moro another chance. With the first look at the next chapter, he might do just that.

Dragon Ball's official website shared the first few drafts from Chapter 65's first pages before the chapter officially drops, and one of the pages teases Goku recklessly healing Moro with a Senzu Bean after he shows him mercy. Naturally, this decision is already not sitting well with fans before we find out how Goku's choice pans out.

According to the dialogue in these draft pages (as noted by @DBSChronicles on Twitter), Goku offers to help Moro from out of the pile of rubble he was under if he surrendered himself to the Galactic Patrol. Moro agrees, and Goku gives him a Senzu Bean to completely heal him. Then as you would expect, Moro then tries attacking Goku.

Goku gives Moro a Senzu bean 🤦🏼‍♂️

(2/2)#DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/vYQ30esov0 — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) October 13, 2020

We won't see what happens immediately after this moment until Chapter 65 officially releases, but this is Goku at his worst. Not worst in the sense that he's his weakest, or even dumbest, but in the fact that he feels as if his opponent could be redeemed in some way. It's really only worked a couple of times (and half so with Freeza), but Moro's been a much more despicable (and honestly, less interesting) kind of villain.

Then there's the potential that Goku only gives Moro this Senzu knowing that he'd attack again. He's always looking for an opponent, and now he's found one who can at least take some brunt of his Ultra Instinct abilities. Goku won't let this go so easily either way, but this is definitely going to be trouble for the rest of the Earth unless Goku puts an immediate stop to Moro.

But what do you think will happen after Goku gives Moro a Senzu Bean? Do you think Goku will be able to put a stop to Moro right after healing him? Could Moro turn out to be a redeemable villain? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!