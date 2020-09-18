What Other Dragon Ball VIllains Need Redemption?

Raditz (Photo: Bandai) We didn't get a lot of time with Raditz when it came to developing his character, appearing as the first villain of the Dragon Ball Z series, and perhaps in death, the brother of Goku might have found a different route. With Vegeta having become good, perhaps Raditz could be brought back to the life on the side of angels by following the example of his prince, gaining a serious power level boost through some tough training, as we'd love to see Raditz finally become a Super Saiyan! prevnext

The right hand man to Vegeta was killed by his own partner after taking a crippling blow from Goku using his Kaioken technique. Again, much like Raditz, we didn't know a lot about Nappa's background and he might follow Vegeta's lead if he were brought back to life (and we'd certainly like to know how Super Saiyan would work on a bald Saiyan)! Nappa did return extremely briefly during the Super 17 arc of Dragon Ball GT but was immediately put down once again by Vegeta following his destruction of a city.

Dragon Ball Super's Zamasu was about as evil as a being could be, believing that humanity was a plague on the universe and fused with the alternate version of himself in Goku Black. While Zamasu recently made a return in the series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, he was still a villain but his origins as a Kaioshin prove that he might have a path to redemption. With Zamasu being one of the strongest villains of the Super series, the Z Fighters could use a weapon such as him in their arsenal, either as himself or as Goku Black!

Hey with Freeza joining the Z Fighters' side during the Tournament of Power, who is to say that the Ginyu Force wouldn't also be able to follow suit? Of course, they'd need to come back from the dead to do so, but death is hardly a hindrance in the world where dragon balls can be readily available. Honestly, we'd just love to see the Sentai inspired villain group make a comeback in some form or fashion down the road considering how hilarious they've been in the past!