What Other Dragon Ball VIllains Need Redemption?
A lot of Shonen series have taken the opportunity to redeem once thought un-redeemable villains, and Dragon Ball has been no exception when it comes to bringing former antagonists to the side of angels such as Piccolo, Vegeta, and even Freeza but there are plenty more evil doers that would make for great Z Fighters! With the Z Fighters currently facing against the villain Moro, they definitely have benefited from former villains such as Androids 17 and 18 joining their side and saving their lives time and time again!
While current heroes like Piccolo and Vegeta are working hand in hand with Goku and the other warriors of earth, Freeza is another story who formed a shaky alliance with the heroes of Dragon Ball during the Tournament of Power. With Universe 7 losing their ally Majin Buu, who had actually trained for the meeting of alternate realities, thanks in part to his insane sleep schedule, they found a strange new ally in the form of the alien despot who had killed more than a few of them in his time!
Raditz
We didn't get a lot of time with Raditz when it came to developing his character, appearing as the first villain of the Dragon Ball Z series, and perhaps in death, the brother of Goku might have found a different route. With Vegeta having become good, perhaps Raditz could be brought back to the life on the side of angels by following the example of his prince, gaining a serious power level boost through some tough training, as we'd love to see Raditz finally become a Super Saiyan!
Nappa
The right hand man to Vegeta was killed by his own partner after taking a crippling blow from Goku using his Kaioken technique. Again, much like Raditz, we didn't know a lot about Nappa's background and he might follow Vegeta's lead if he were brought back to life (and we'd certainly like to know how Super Saiyan would work on a bald Saiyan)! Nappa did return extremely briefly during the Super 17 arc of Dragon Ball GT but was immediately put down once again by Vegeta following his destruction of a city.
Zamasu
Dragon Ball Super's Zamasu was about as evil as a being could be, believing that humanity was a plague on the universe and fused with the alternate version of himself in Goku Black. While Zamasu recently made a return in the series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, he was still a villain but his origins as a Kaioshin prove that he might have a path to redemption. With Zamasu being one of the strongest villains of the Super series, the Z Fighters could use a weapon such as him in their arsenal, either as himself or as Goku Black!
The Ginyu Force
Hey with Freeza joining the Z Fighters' side during the Tournament of Power, who is to say that the Ginyu Force wouldn't also be able to follow suit? Of course, they'd need to come back from the dead to do so, but death is hardly a hindrance in the world where dragon balls can be readily available. Honestly, we'd just love to see the Sentai inspired villain group make a comeback in some form or fashion down the road considering how hilarious they've been in the past!
Cell
Cell is probably the biggest Dragon Ball Z villain who has stayed dead and has yet to make a return in the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super. With his defeat at the hands of Gohan, perhaps the biological nightmare might learn some humility and figure out a better way to employ his strength. Cell's motivations to destroy the earth were always based on his desire to fight the strongest opponents, but by taking a similar route as Goku, perhaps he could still take this path!