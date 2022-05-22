Dragon Ball Super Shares Goku and Vegeta's New Resolve Against Gas

✖

Dragon Ball Super is now making its way through the climax of the Granolah the Survivor arc, and the newest chapter has shared Goku and Vegeta's new resolve in the fight against Gas! With this arc soon coming to an end before the end of the year, it's made each new chapter all the more exciting as we'll finally see how it all comes to an end. After spending the last few chapters exploring a previously unseen part of Bardock's past, the newest chapter has officially returned to the present day as both Goku and Vegeta ready themselves for a rematch against the all powerful Heeter.

With the previous chapter of the series bringing Bardock's fight against Gas to an end, the newest chapter sees both Goku and Vegeta reeling from what they learned about Goku's father in his own fight with Gas. It's inspired the both of them to take on the Heeter in completely different ways as for Goku it's taught him how to fully think about victory in his fight, and for Vegeta he's learned not to carry so much on his shoulders. Which means the two of them are now heading into the fight with a whole new mindset.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 84 of Dragon Ball Super picks back up with Goku and Vegeta in the present day, and finding all of that out about Bardock has given the both of them a new understanding about how they carry themselves as Saiyans. The both of them had been bogged down by this past in ways they themselves had not realized, and this look back on the past helped both of them figure something out about how they have been holding themselves back as a result. Knowing that the basis of each of their Ultra forms is mental, this is likely going to be a huge deal.

Neither of them really had that much riding on the fight against Gas before in the grand scheme of things since they were brought there through the Heeters' scheme in the first place, but with all of this extra knowledge about what the Heeters have down to the Cerealians (and the Saiyans as a result) has essentially given them something to fight for. It's given them more of a resolve to win for both of their own ends, and ultimately it's what is going to help them win for real this time.

What do you think? What do you think of Goku and Vegeta working together in a new way against Gas? What do you think it means for how the rest of the fight against the Heeter will go?