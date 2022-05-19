Dragon Ball Super Finally Introduces Its Ultra Instinct x Ultra Ego Team-Up

✖

Dragon Ball Super has a ton of characters to work with, but in the end, no one can outshine Goku and Vegeta. The Saiyans are always at the front of the series, after all. The manga has carried on that tradition with its own arcs, so readers have been waiting for the heroes to drop another team up. And now, well – we have been given the Ultra Instinct x Ultra Ego brawl of our dreams.

The whole thing came to light this week as Dragon Ball Super chapter 84 went live. It was there fans watched as Goku came to terms with his past while Vegeta relearned the true meaning of Saiyan pride. So when the pair came up against Gas once again, they were ready to give it their all.

As you can see throughout the chapter, Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego pair together incredibly well. It helps that Goku and Vegeta have experience fighting with one another, but the inherent purpose of these forms also helps. While Ultra Ego Vegeta rushes headlong like a bulldozer, Goku can stay at a greater distance and get in close strategically for hits. And when the two team up for long-range attacks, Gas doesn't have a chance to recoup.

READ MORE: New Dragon Ball Super And Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapters Are Here | Dragon Ball Fans Are Divided Over Bardock's Surprising Wish | Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares Surprise Peek at Gohan

The team-up here shows just how strong both these heroes are, and Dragon Ball Super chapter 84 ends with an important reminder. Vegeta and Goku are good at leveling up in battle and becoming even stronger on the fly. Gas, on the other hand, not so much. If the Saiyans can keep fighting, they will eventually overcome Gas' strength despite its supernatural origins, and that will spell the end of the Heeters.

What do you think of this 'ultra' tag team? Do you think Dragon Ball Super will end up animating these forms...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.