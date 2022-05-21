Dragon Ball Super Shares Vegeta's Most Hypocritical Dig

✖

The latest storyline of Dragon Ball Super's manga didn't just give us the new transformation for Vegeta in Ultra Ego, it also revealed some wild secrets about the past of the Saiyan Race and more specifically, Goku's father Bardock. With Bardock originally having fought the member of the intergalactic crime family known as the Heeters in Gas, but the Saiyan warrior had also done an action that changed the fate of his children. Now, in response to this past action, Vegeta makes a major dig at Goku and Bardock, which unfortunately for the Saiyan Prince, is wildly hypocritical.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 80, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Goku and Vegeta have little time to get ready before Gas returns to the Planet Cereal to continue their battle, giving the Z-Fighters the opportunity to chat while also trying to make sense of the story that they learned regarding the fight between the Heeter and Bardock. Goku's father took the opportunity to make a wish on Cereal's Dragon Balls thanks to the elderly Namekian Monaito, wishing that his sons would "prosper" which apparently saved the lives of Goku and Raditz from being killed on the Planet Vegeta and reach adulthood.

Hearing this story, Vegeta wasn't thrilled hearing about this tale from the past:

"Tch...why did it have to be your father of all people who helped me to realize this? And to think that you and Radtiz survived when you were young because of a wish on the Dragon Balls. That's not fair! Wishing for you to thrive and all? Who ever heard of such pampered Saiyans?"

In response, Goku didn't hold his tongue and noted how the Saiyan Prince treats one of his children when it comes to spoiling them:

"How about the way you pamper and spoil Bra? Huh?"

Vegeta immediately blows his top at this suggestion, believing that the two instances aren't the same in the slightest, but it's a wild moment when Goku is able to burn for the Prince of all Saiyans.

What did you think of this hilarious moment before we witnessed Ultra Ego and Ultra Instinct teaming up for the first time?