‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals The Grand Priest’s Dub Voice

For those who missed the episode, here’s a preview at Josh Grelle’s Grand Minister (Great Priest) voice! pic.twitter.com/NSIjQgI1VW — Harry Price (@ssjGreatestApe) March 18, 2018

One of the biggest characters fans of Funimation’s English dub of Dragon Ball Super had been waiting to hear the English voice for is the Grand Priest of the 12 Universes. Along with Zeno, the Grand Priest plays a major part in the future of the series so it’s no wonder fans could not wait to hear how he sounded.

Debuting in Episode 55, the Grand Priest has just of a great of an intro to the English dub as fans expected.

Can FINALLY announce that I am the Daishinkan(Grand Minister) for the English version of Dragonball Super! Words can’t express my appreciation to @VoiceOfVegeta @SirRawly and @ToeiAnimation for trusting me with this. It’s a dream come true! Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ma go freak. — Twitch.tv/JoshGrelle (@JoshGrelle) March 18, 2018

Confirming the role on Twitter, Josh Grelle revealed that he is the English voice actor for the Grand Priest. For those unfamiliar with Grelle’s work, he has had major anime roles in the past such as Armin in Attack on Titan, Kenichi in Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple, Yuri Katsuki in Yuri on Ice, and Issei Hyodo in High School DxD Season 3.

Just as Zeno was with their first meeting, the Grand Priest is surprised with Goku‘s nonchalant nature and is curious about his power as well. Fans who have been following the Japanese language release know what this is leading to, but Grelle portrays the Priest with as much mysteriousness as the character deserves.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.

For fans sad about the series ending soon, it seems there’s some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.