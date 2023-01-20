Dragon Ball Super Reveals The True Inspiration Behind Super Hero's Gamma 1 & 2 Androids

The recent Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie saw Gohan having to combat the threat of a new age of androids. While the finale of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero brought back the ultimate androids threat of Cell MAX, the majority of the film's story was focused on the twin superhero androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. Now, thanks to the expanded scope of Dragon Ball Super's new "Super Hero" story arc in the manga, we get insight into how and why the twistedly brilliant Dr. Hedo decided to create two new androids in the vein of classic superheroes.

WARNING: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 89 SPOILERS Follow!

The second chapter of Dragon Ball Super's "Super Hero" arc explores Dr. Hedo's reaction to having his zombie androids (built from corpses) and their sabotage scheme thwarted by the appearance of a "super hero." Hedo is on the search from the valuable data disk that missing from his lair – as well as the hero who took it. Well, that superhero in question was none other than Trunks, who has been moonlighting with his buddy Goten as the superhero duo Great Saiyaman X-1 and Great Saiyaman X-2.

During the course of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 89, Dr. Hedo sends a new human-looking android named "Baytah" (Beta no. 1) and sends him undercover into Trunks and Goten's high school. Beta No. 1 quickly suspects Trunks, who spends the day trying to seem like an average human teeenager, while Beta No. 1 tries to come up with increasingly absurd ways to try and make Trunks reveal his super powers. When they're in the schoolyard, Beta nearly traps Trunks by threatening to dump a deady pile of construction equipment on his crush, Mai. Trunks gets saved by Goten, who obliviously stumbles out to lift an entire truck over his head and retrieve a lost tennis ball for some girls. Beta instantly thinks Goten is the superhero and proceeds to attack.

Trunks pulls a classic Batman/Superman move by then showing up to fight Beta no. 1 as the Great Saiyaman X-1, thereby clearing Goten's name. In the end, both Saiyamen heroes take down Beta and save the school – which only inspires Hedo to want to creat a new series of androids that have their own flamboyant superhero flair – like the red capes.

This chapter basically confirms that Goten and Trunks' antics sneaking around as superheroes inspired the creation of the Gamma androids, and sparked the events that put Piccolo, Gohan, and their loved ones into the crosshairs of Dr. Hedo and the Red Ribbon Army. It will also be interesting to see if the "Super Hero" manga now expands upon the movie's story to reference the fact that Trunks and Goten recognize that they had a direct hand in causing the problem.

Dragon Ball Super released new manga chapters free online.