Dragon Ball Super Artist Teases What's Next for the Super Hero Arc

Dragon Ball Super has kicked off a new arc filling in some of the events leading to the recent Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, and the artist behind the manga is teasing what is coming next in this major new arc! Following a slate of long battles during the Granolah the Survivor arc, Dragon Ball Super's newest manga arc is a completely different kind of story focusing on a high school aged Trunks and Goten as they become local superheroes taking on all kinds of new baddies. Now it's just a matter of seeing how this all ties back into the movie.

The first chapter of this new arc established a new status quo and teased we would be getting to see a lot more of Trunks this time around, and speaking to the official Dragon Ball franchise website, artist behind the manga, Toyotaro, opened up about what fans can expect to see in the next chapter of the Super Hero arc and beyond. Teasing new characters, romance, and more, there's plenty to get fired up about.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What's Next for Dragon Ball Super's Super Hero Arc?

"There's going to be a lot of developments and new characters. We've got some fun twists in store," Toyotaro began. "You would have seen Mai wearing a Blue Hal High School uniform on the title page of Chapter 1, so in the second chapter we'll see her actually going to that school. So readers will have more romantic comedy moments to enjoy. And also, at the very end of Chapter 1 there was a mysterious disc, so there will be developments in the next chapter involving the disc. So I hope everyone enjoys it."

As for the fact that this arc will be tying into the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero when it ends, Toyotaro teased there will still be some surprises in store as to how it all shakes out, "And I'm sure everyone has guessed that the end of the story will connect to the new movie. The movie starts with Dr. Hedo in prison, but as this story progresses, it will explore the particulars of how he got there and why, so I hope fans will have fun speculating on that."

