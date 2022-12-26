Dragon Ball Just Did Beast Gohan Fans Dirty With His Latest Outing

Today, it seems the Dragon Ball fandom is out for blood. The new year is on the horizon, and following the holiday rush, Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle promised to make the year-end something special. The app promised it would bring Orange Piccolo and Beast Gohan to its roster after nearly six months of waiting. But as you may have seen online, well – the rollout has not gone as Gohan fans had hoped.

As you can see in the slides below, Dokkan is trending in the United States on social media, and it isn't for the best reasons. It turns out the mobile game has upset fans with its take on Beast Gohan because the character isn't as playable as believed. Rather than being a fully pullable fighter, Beast Gohan's ultimate is used as an active skill. So if you were wanting to collect Beast Gohan to up your meta, well – think again.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Blu-ray Shares New Take on Beast Gohan

Clearly, this Dokkan surprise has upset fans to say the least, but it isn't a surprise by any means. The marketing for Beast Gohan made it sound like he would be a playable character, but that was never promised. Until today, we simply knew the Saiyan was coming to Dokkan with Orange Piccolo in tow. So while netizens jumped the gun on Gohan's debut, his role as an active skill adheres to the game's original promise.

Of course, players are hoping Dokkan adds Beast Gohan to its actual character pool soon, but we've got no word on such an addition. For now, the character's power can be accessed as an active skill, and Orange Piccolo operates much the same. And should Beast Gohan actually join the game's gacha draw, let's just hope we do not have another repeat of Kefla, yeah?