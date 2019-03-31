‘Dragon Ball’ Studio Pays Tribute To Late Bulma Voice Actress

Dragon Ball is one of the top franchises to ever come from Japan, and the studio behind its anime is taking time to honor a special talent. Over on Twitter, Toei Animation posted a special tribute to a late cast member, and it had fans thinking back fondly on Bulma’s story.

Taking to social media, Toei Animation shared a message with fans honoring Hiromi Tsuru on her birthday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You live forever in our hearts. Happy Birthday to Hiromi Tsuru on what would have been her 59th birthday,” Toei Animation wrote.

You live forever in our hearts. Happy Birthday to Hiromi Tsuru on what would have been her 59th birthday! pic.twitter.com/GWYSZBWbna — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) March 29, 2019

The message garnered tens of thousands of likes. Fans have been quick to share their favorite memories of Tsuru during her Dragon Ball tenure, and the iconic voice actress had plenty to share. Tsuru was the original actress to voice Bulma in Dragon Ball and carried the role from there on out.

Tsuru’s time as Bulma came to an end in 2017 when the actress tragically passed away. She passed away in November at the age of 57 after Tsuru was found in her car unresponsive. The actress’ passing was one of the first major ones to effect the Dragon Ball cast, and Toei Animation found a replacement to take over for Tsuru before long. It was announced industry veteran Aya Hisakawa was hired to voice Bulma in upcoming projects such as Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

So, which performance from Tsuru remains your favorite? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!