Dragon Ball Super Illustrator Shares Glowing 'Super Hero' Review with Fans

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is only a few weeks away from hitting theaters in North America, but Japan saw its release earlier this summer. Taking the opportunity to share his glowing review, the current artist for the Shonen's manga, Toyotaro, has seen the movie three times in theaters so far. With the artist continuing to work on the Granolah The Survivor Arc, it's clear that the mangaka has a profound love for the Shonen series that spawned from the mind of creator Akira Toriyama.

Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, the story of the Granolah The Survivor Arc recently brought the battle against Gas to a close with the member of the Heeters being brought low via a team-up between Goku, Vegeta, and the Cerealian bounty hunter. Managing to deliver a blow that left him unconscious for quite some time, the Saiyans and Granolah were able to bury the hatchet, realizing that their initial confrontation was a result of manipulation by the criminal organization looking to overtake Frieza's army and rule over the galaxy. Though Gas is defeated, it is not yet known whether the Granolah Arc has ended, or if Toyotaro has some other tricks up his sleeve that might extend the introduction of the new Dragon Ball character.

In a recent interview for the Official Dragon Ball Website, Toyotaro had this to say about the Shonen movie that takes the focus from Goku and Vegeta and instead focuses on Gohan and Piccolo as they fight against the reincarnated Red Ribbon Army:

"From start to the end, I loved every scene. The staff at Toei Animation deserve a lot of credit. It was a perfect coordination between the director and the staff as they understood how Toriyama's jokes worked. It goes without saying that the last scene was the one I liked the most. The staff built everything up to that amazing part at the end."

It has yet to be revealed if the events of Super Hero, which give Gohan and Piccolo some major changes, though we're sure that plenty of Shonen fans would love to see the new transformations hit the printed page at some point in the future and see how they stack up to both Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego respectively.

What do you think of Toyotaro's review for the latest entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.

Via Official Dragon Ball Website