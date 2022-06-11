Dragon Ball Gives Tour of Piccolo's Home With Help From a Real-Life Build

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is effectively a Piccolo movie, with the strongest Namekian in the universe leading the charge against the resurrected Red Ribbon Army and their two new powerful androids in Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. Aside from seeing the Namekian go through some big changes, the movie that will be hitting North American theaters next month also gives us an inside look at PIccolo's new house, with this year's San Diego Comic-Con letting fans see a real-life build for the domicile that seems tailor-made for the former Demon King.

Throughout most of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, Piccolo has had a tough time keeping up with the Saiyans that he fights alongside, with new Super Saiyan levels, Ultra Instinct, and Ultra Ego putting them on different levels when it comes to their overall power. This is looking to change with the next film in the Shonen franchise as PIccolo will be getting at least one major power-up that fans have seen in promotional material. With the movie already releasing in Japanese theaters, spoilers are flying as fast as the Namekian's Special Beam Cannon though there are still plenty of secrets that the movie has kept close to its chest.

A number of Twitter Outlets were able to capture pictures of the real-life build of Piccolo's house that was erected at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, prepping Shonen fans in North America for the arrival of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero into theaters on August 19th:

Toshio Furukawa, voz de Piccolo comparte estas imágenes desde el panel exclusivo de #DragonBall en la Comic-Con de San Diego! pic.twitter.com/7EqoTb3jTy — Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (@DBHeroesOficial) July 23, 2022

The television series for Dragon Ball Super has yet to reveal when, or if, it will be making a comeback though the manga series continues to march forward. Recently bringing the battle against Gas to a close in the Granolah The Survivor Arc, we would fully expect the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to eventually come into play on the printed page, especially considering Akira Toriyama's involvement along with the many changes for the Z-Fighters that were presented throughout the movie's runtime.

What do you think of Piccolo's humble abode? Do you think that the Namekian's new transformation might make him stronger than Goku and Vegeta for the first time since the Cell Saga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.