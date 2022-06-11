Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama Begins Transition of Legacy to Son

Dragon Ball has been around for decades now, and its legacy has turned Akira Toriyama into a legend. The creator has enjoyed untold success since introducing Goku to the world, after all. The hero is more popular today than ever thanks to Goku's resurgence in film and television. And according to recent reports, Toriyama has found the person who will keep his creative legacy once he has gone into full retirement.

The news came from San Diego Comic-Con has Dragon Ball brought its new film to Hall H. It was there Toei Animation producer Norihiro Hayashida appeared before fans, and he touched upon Toriyama's role in the project. As promised, the creator did oversee the story of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and Toriyama did so with his only son.

Norihiro Hayashida, the producer at Toei Animation, explains that Akira Toriyama's son, Sasuke Toriyama was in charge of taking care of his father's legacy in Super Hero.



Via: @SensaCineMx pic.twitter.com/mkwypQkYNA — Hype (@DbsHype) July 23, 2022

According to Hayashida, Sasuke Toriyama was "in charge" of his father's legacy on the film and ensuring it was seen through. This is the first fans have heard about the creator's family being involved with Dragon Ball, but it is hardly a surprise. When it comes to famed creators, their estates are often overseen by family members, and you only have to look at J.R.R. Tolkien to see that is true. The famed English author passed their literary estate to his son Christopher who oversaw the handling of The Lord of the Rings IP until his own death. So when Toriyama wants to go into retirement, it seems likely Sasuke will head up the estate.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Super Gives Goku's New Ultra Instinct Form an Official Title | Every Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero International Release Date Confirmed So Far

Of course, Toriyama does have a protege when it comes to Dragon Ball and its creative vision. The artist began training up Toyotaro some years ago and currently works with them on the Dragon Ball Super manga. It seems likely Toyotaro would continue to work in tandem with Toriyama's estate once the creator enters retirement. So if Goku wishes, he can stick around for decades more to come.

What do you think of this Dragon Ball update? Are you surprised about Toriyama's torch-passing? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.