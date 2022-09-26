Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Stands Tough With Kale

Dragon Ball Super has introduced all sorts of powerful new fighters through its run so far, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans just how cool Kale is by standing tough with the Universe 6 Saiyan fighter! One of the first ways the Dragon Ball Super anime set itself apart from the movies that had come before was the introduction of a full multiverse that introduced not only another universe with comparable fighters, but a universe that also had Saiyans of its own. But we didn't get to see the full extent of this idea until the universes all clashed with one another in the Tournament of Power.

It was with the lead in to this tournament that we were not only introduced to new Saiyans, but powerful female Saiyan fighters as well. The duo of Kale and Caulifla immediately became popular with fans not only because of their dynamic, but how much power they also had at their disposal. While it's been a while since we have gotten to see either of these fighters in action again, one awesome cosplay from artist @elia.fery on Instagram is reminding fans just how tough Kale could be by bringing the fighter back to the spotlight! Check it out below:

Dragon Ball Super's story has gone far beyond the events of the Tournament of Power in both its manga and anime releases, but there has yet to be a return from any of the other universes' fighters. It's something fans are hoping to see explored further, but there might not be any immediate opportunity to do so. With the anime focusing more of the unsung fighters like Gohan and Piccolo with its latest movie, and the manga reintroducing a much stronger version of Frieza with its latest arc, it seems like there's enough for the series to explore within just this universe alone.

The only trouble with that is with the multiverse full of fighters out there, it's leaving all sorts of potential on the table for cooler fights to come. Imagine if Caulfila and Kale came back to the series, but when they do they have been training to the point where they have reached their own god level Saiyan forms? It'd be a cool fight to see someday, so hopefully something like that can happen down the line.

