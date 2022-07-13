Dragon Ball Super Crowns Goku as the Universe's Strongest Warrior

Dragon Ball has never been shy when it comes to touting Goku's power. The Saiyan has been at the top of the game for decades now, and most of the time, the only person vying to take Goku's top spot is Vegeta. However, the manga changed that in its latest arc as one ambitious villain found a way to one-up both Saiyans at once. But at last, it seems Goku has reclaimed his title as the universe's strongest warrior.

Now, the question is how long Goku can keep the title. Dragon Ball had to pull some strings to prop the hero up. And if we know anything about Gas, it is that the villain is not going down without a final power boost.

The whole thing came to a head in chapter 85 of Dragon Ball Super. It was there Gas fought Vegeta one-on-one while the Saiyan worked out some Ultra Ego kinks. The pair were able to spar long enough for Goku to tap into a new Ultra Instinct form. It turns out this new state blends all the training Whis put Goku through with Bardock's idea of Saiyan pride. And after pulling the new form out, Goku is able to edge out Gas.

"Seems like I'm just barely stronger than you now," Goku tells Gas during the heat of battle. "But I don't h ave long. Let's get this done."

In that brief moment, Goku was able to overcome Gas' immense power and prove why he has been at the top of this universe's food chain for years. From Frieza to Cell and Goku Black, our hero has taken on insurmountable villains and come out the other side as a winner. There is no doubt Gas will fall to Goku at some point, but this villain is really giving our guy a run for his money. After all, chapter 85 ends with Gas seemingly blowing past Goku's power yet again thanks to his unleashed form. But if fans are right, well – this boost will be the last one Gas gets in his lifetime.

What do you think about Goku's comeback against Gas? How do you see the manga's current arc ending?