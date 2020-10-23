Dragon Ball Super Teaches Moro the Importance of Limits

✖

The latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga has witnessed Goku making some big mistakes in his battle against the energy absorbing villain known as Moro, but perhaps the greatest mistake of the installment came from the villain himself! With Merus, the renegade angel who joined up with the Galactic Patrol in order to protect the galaxy and its denizens, sacrificing his life in order to give Goku the leg up he desperately needed to not only stand a chance against Moro but master the technique of Ultra Instinct for the first time in the sequel series created by Akira Toriyama!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 61, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for the Moro Arc!

Goku, unfortunately, starts the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga falling into some old habits, throwing Moro a Senzu Bean to heal his wounds. With the horned antagonist attempting to take down the Saiyan, he is able to reclaim one of his dismembered hands that happened to inherit the power of the now deceased Merus. With the angelic power rushing through his veins, Moro now has the power of Ultra Instinct at his finger tips but unfortunately doesn't realize the draw back of charging forward with this new ability.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Moro is clearly new to the power of Ultra Instinct, not realizing that Goku had trained his body extensively in order to harness the power of this new transformation. During the Tournament of Power, Goku's battle against Jiren in the full power form resulted in the Saiyan's body essentially "exploding", with his muscles tearing apart and blood shooting out of his body. This appears to be the same thing that the sorcerer is going through, as his body begins to expand out of his control.

Luckily for the villain, but unfortunate for the Z Fighters, he is able to inherit a new body in the Earth itself! Needless to say, Moro was able to seemingly avoid the down side of the angelic power by using the most insane fusion that the franchise has ever seen!

