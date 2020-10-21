Dragon Ball Super Thrills With An Ultra Instinct vs. Ultra Instinct Fight

✖

The latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga has been gaining a lot of controversy thanks in part to an action taken by the Saiyan protagonist, Goku, in his battle against Moro and it seems as if this battle has resulted in a new wielder of the transformation of Ultra Instinct. With Merus having given his life to help give the Z Fighters a leg up in their battle against the energy absorbing wizard known as Moro, the renegade angel unfortunately makes a return in this installment in a way that certainly doesn't benefit Son Goku in this clash.

Warning! If you have yet to read this latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, Chapter 65, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory!

Moro has gained the power of Ultra Instinct, having managed to absorb the power of Merus and incorporating it into himself by re-attaching his lost hand. With the sorcerer being able to use the power of the deceased member of the Galactic Patrol, a new battle was forged wherein two users of Ultra Instinct clashed for the first time. Though the battle between Goku and Moro was even for a few pages of the chapter, it seems that the wizard's take on the transformation comes at a heavy cost.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Goku begins striking Moro in a number of places, causing the horned villain's body to begin to expand as a result, as the Saiyan notes that since the sorcerer has not trained his body to truly master the technique, it is having adverse effects on his body. With Goku believing that the fight is a wrap, Moro pulls another ace from his sleeve and begins to fuse with the only thing he can find, the Earth itself!

Needless to say, the battle of Ultra Instinct is a short one, with Goku being able to discover the weakness of Moro here, but the war overall seems to be far from over as the villain has become a part of the planet Earth itself, making his defeat that much more complicated to achieve.

What did you think of this Ultra Instinct battle? How do you foresee the Z Fighters taking down Moro? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!