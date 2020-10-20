Dragon Ball Super Gives Moro Dragon Ball's Most Insane Fusion Yet

✖

The latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga didn't just give us Goku making a pivotal mistake that has become far too normal for the Saiyan protagonist, it gave us a number of different forms for the energy absorbing sorcerer known as Moro, which is definitely impressive considering how many times we've seen the villain transform so far. Moro's energy absorbing powers were brought about thanks in part to his fusion with his underling OG73-1 but this recent installment shows the sorcerer fusing with something far larger than his departed android that we definitely are all familiar with.

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest installment of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 65, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

With Goku finally mastering the transformation of Ultra Instinct, it seemed as if the defeat of Moro was a foregone conclusion, but unfortunately, the Saiyan's forgiving nature is one that once again has readers shaking their heads in frustration. Handing a Senzu Bean to Moro, Goku questions the wizard as to whether or not he has trained in the past and if he were to be shown mercy, would he be willing to simply be locked up in prison in exchange for his life. Moro of course lies, but finds that he still isn't much of an opponent against the Ultra Instinct wielder.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Of course, things get exponentially worse when Moro is able to re-attach his lost hand and discover that he in fact still had the option of absorbing the power of Merus, and in doing so, absorbing his angelic power that essentially gives him mastery of Ultra Instinct himself! With the battle forged anew, Moro in his Ultra Instinct form squares off against Goku but discovers a fatal flaw in his trick.

Moro's body is unable to handle the angelic power coursing through his system, as Goku explains, and the wizard searches for a new vessel and finds an unlikely one in the planet itself! Whis explains that with this insane fusion, Moro is now tied to the fate of the planet and should one of them die, the other does as well. Needless to say, this presents quite the difficult problem for Goku to tackle.

What do you think of what might be Dragon Ball's most insane fusion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!