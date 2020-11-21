Dragon Ball Super Updates Fans on Goten and Trunks' Status

✖

With the Z Fighters currently ending the battle against Moro, the latest chapter of the manga didn't just give us an update on the brawlers currently involved in the fight, it showed us what the sons of Goku and Vegeta are currently up to as Goten and Trunks are given panels of their own! With the main protagonists of Dragon Ball Super not bringing the fusion character of Gotenks to the table in the fight against the ancient wizard of Moro, fans were left wondering just where Goten and Trunks have been throughout the arc, but the final chapter of the Moro story gives fans the answer they've been waiting for!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 66, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we will be diving into spoiler territory!

As we saw in the latest installment, Goten and Trunks have been working on the task that they were given when they didn't join the Z Fighters as a part of the Tournament of Power, protecting the wildlife of the island that Android 17 had sworn to protect. While not employing the fusion dance to protect the animals, it's clear that both Goten and Trunks have taken the opportunity to become "Park Rangers" much like 17 had following the finale of the Cell Saga.

(Photo: Viz Media)

As Trunks notes in this panel, the two Super Saiyans weren't even given the head's up in the battle against Moro, potentially leading the two characters to be used as punchlines for the remainder of the franchise until they are able to prove themselves in a battle. Gotenks might be a joke of a character considering the moves he employs such as Super Ghost Kamikaze Attack,but his power level has always made the fusion character one of the strongest among the Z Fighters.

The last time we saw Gotenks in action was during the "Resurrection of Freeza" Arc, wherein the alien despot proved to be far stronger than the fusion of the sons of Goku and Vegeta. Needless to say, both Goten and Trunks have a lot of training to do before they can hit the same power levels as their dear old dads, fusion or no.

What did you think of this brief cameo given to Goten and Trunks? Do you think we'll see Gotenks get more of the spotlight in the next story arc of Dragon Ball Super?