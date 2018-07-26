‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Fate of Goten, Trunks

Dragon Ball Super wrapped its episodic series earlier this year, but the series is anything but dead. With a movie on the way, Goku has never been bigger, and fans are stilling getting their Saiyan fix. After all, the Dragon Ball Super manga has yet to close, and a brand-new chapter gave fans some much-needed info.

You know, because audiences really wondered what went down after the Tournament of Power ended.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not long ago, Shueisha held its annual Jump Carnival in Japan, and the event handed out special chapters of Dragon Ball Super. This year marked the manga’s fourth issue, and it follows Goten and Trunks as the pair watch over Android 17’s island. So, translator @herms98 helped translate the chapter’s storyline for fans overseas.

Of course, Goten and Trunks are less-than-prepared for its insane inhabitants. The monster island houses countless rare creatures, but the kids are able to keep them safe. That is, until they are pitted against a hoard of Cell Juniors.

According to 17, he forgot to warn the boys about the creatures. There are seven of them on the island, but the android trained them himself. As such, the Cell Juniors aid 17 in protecting the island, and 17 says the group are as strong as the originals the Z-Fighters took on years ago.

Would you hire Goten and Trunks to protect your workplace? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super chapter 38 is now available at Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.