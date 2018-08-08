‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Confirms Goten, Trunks Involvement

The news continues to trickle out about Dragon Ball Super: Broly, as the movie will apparently feature Goten and Trunks in some capacity.

Fans in Japan have posted photos of the posters for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie. For the most part, they show portraits of the characters plastered over plain white backgrounds, with the movie’s title and release date stamped in the corner. One ad in particular, however, told fans something they did not know before about the film.

“Goten and Trunks confirmed,” one fan wrote over a picture of the Saiyan boys on a poster. The picture shows Trunks in the forefront, his arms spread wide in an unfamiliar outfit. Goten is just behind him, punching the air in excitement with an identical grin on his face. He wears the classic outfit that Chi Chi always puts him into when he’s not fighting. Bulma hangs back behind both of them in what looks like a modern athliesure get-up.

Up until now, there had been no word one way or another about Goten and Trunks in the upcoming film. The boys have become invaluable in Akira Toriyama’s fictional world as comic relief and perspective. It has been a while since they had a serious role in any major fights, although Broly could be the villain to change that.

Goten and Trunks have faced off against the Legendary Super Saiyan before, in his previous movie appearances. Those films are not canon, and will not be taken into consideration in the upcoming movie, but it is worth revisiting their plots to see what may or may not carry over to DBSB.

In Dragon Ball Z: Broly – Second Coming, Broly crash-landed on Earth in a space pod after just barely surviving his first movie. He laid frozen in the ice for years until he was awakened by Goten, whose cries sounded just like those of his father. Goten, Trunks and Videl tried to fight off the juggernaut on their own until Gohan finally arrives to help. In the end, Goten and Trunks are just barely able to destroy Broly with a combined Kamehameha wave — their father’s spectral image standing behind them.

Not long after that, the two young Super Saiyans dealt with Broly again in Dragon Ball Z: Bio-Broly. The Saiyan of Legend was revived by a villain named Dr. Collie, and the unlikely group of Goten, Trunks, Android 18, Krillin and Mr. Satan are left to deal with him. In the end, Trunks and Goten obliterate the genetically engineered monstrosity, destroying Dr. Collie’s island laboratory in the process.

Elements from either of these plots could be borrowed for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, though the boys will likely take more of a back seat as Goku and Vegeta go after the unhinged Saiyan. In addition, Frieza is set to take part in the fight, even further complicating the plot. Fans will simply have to wait and see how all of these pieces come together. Dragon Ball Super: Broly hits theaters in Japan on Dec. 14. It is expected to come to the U.S. sometime in January.