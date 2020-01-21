Dragon Ball Super Updates Fans on Goten and Trunks

Goten and Trunks have been best friends for as long as they can remember. Ever since the Saiyans were born, they gravitated near one another much to Vegeta’s dismay. As far as fans know, the pair have been busy wrangling monsters while Android 17 takes a vacation. Now, an update has come through for the pair, and it has fans rather curious about the BFFs.

Fans got a peek at the pair in the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super. The release went live over the long weekend, and fans had hoped the Saiyans would show up in person. After all, Earth is in danger thanks to Moro, and the Z-Fighters could use the help of Gotenks, but it seems the pair are too busy running around as Park Rangers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Are Goten and Trunks doing okay, 18?,” Gohan asks in the latest chapter upon see Android 18.

“Yep, they’re having a blast over on Monster Island. Those two were thrilled when they heard they could fill in for 17 as rangers,” she says.

So as it turns out, Goten and Trunks are not taking part in this Moro arc to start. The pair are busy wrangling monsters but fans know that has never kept the fighters away from long. When the fight with Moro gets underway, the boys are sure to feel a spike in power. And if the Galactic Patrol can promise to take care of Monster Island in their stead, well – you can bet Goten and Trunks will fly over faster than Whis can eat a bowl of rice.

Do you want Goten to join in on this fight?

