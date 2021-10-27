Dragon Ball Super Reveals the True Story of Planet Cereal’s Demise





Dragon Ball Super’s latest chapter of its manga doesn’t just continue the story of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, it takes the opportunity to dive into the past of the Planet Cereal and the misfortune it befell at the hands of Frieza and the Saiyan race. With Granolah being saved by none other than the father of Goku, Bardock, it seems that things weren’t as cut and dry as they might have appeared, with a secret threat being revealed that has ties to Granolah and has been playing secret chess behind the scenes for Universe 7 at large.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, Chapter 77, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

Early in the Granolah Arc, we were introduced to the criminal syndicate known as the Heeters, the alien cabal that helped push Granolah into the path of Goku and Vegeta, hoping they’d all kill one another so that they could easily overtake Frieza’s army. Acting as Brokers for Frieza when it came to selling a planet to the highest bidder, the Heeters pointed the Saiyans at the Planet Cereal and began scheming behind Frieza’s back in order to take the profits for themselves.

Elec, the leader of the Heeters, breaks down why the Saiyans were needed in eliminating the planet and just who had their eyes set on buying the planet and its resources:

“Perfect. The cerealians and Namekian are out of the picture. Get word to the Sugarians and start negotiating on a price. Once we’ve spruced the place up, I won’t sell for less than a hundred billion pol.”

While the Heeters are much more brain than brawn, it seems that the member Gas is the powerhouse of the group and might just be a contender to fight against Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah, especially when the rest of his gang is currently working to find the Dragon Balls of Cereal as “insurance”.

What did you think of the secret plot of the Heeters? Do you think Frieza is a given to return in this latest arc following his appearance in Dragon Ball Super: Broly?