Dragon Ball Super Reveals Why Bardock Saved Granolah

Dragon Ball Super revealed why Bardock ultimately chose to save Granolah with the newest chapter of the series. The Granolah the Survivor arc has been full of one surprising reveal after another, and they have ranged anywhere from brand new forms to huge revelations about the past. The more we learn about Granolah and the Cerealians, the more we are learning about the Saiyans and the Namekians as well as all three races had collided when the Saiyans invaded Planet Cereal many years ago. A clash that ended up with a single Namekian and Cerealian being the only survivors.

The end of the previous chapter had Monaito reveal to Granolah that surprisingly a Saiyan was the one who saved him from being killed as a child. That Saiyan was also surprisingly tied to Goku as well as it was revealed that Bardock was the actual Saiyan that saved him. The newest chapter of the series then digs into a much more detailed look at the past, and with it explains why Bardock saved Granolah in the first place. Seeing the young Cerealian with his mother reminded him of his own family.

Chapter 77 of the series dives into a flashback where Monaito reveals how he and Granolah survived the attack from the Saiyans and Frieza’s forces. As revealed previously, Bardock was ultimately the Saiyan who had cornered Granolah and his mother, but Granolah fainted before seeing what happened next. When the Saiyans transform back from their Great Ape forms, Bardock gets a closer look at the frightened mother and her child and thinks to when he had last seen Gine and his newly born son, who he named Kakarot.

Seeing the two of them sparked a bit of Bardock’s inner nature, and it seems that seeing the two of them together is what ultimately made him decide to save them. He’s thinking about his own children, and thus it’s gotten him thinking about the lives of others as well. It’s an interesting spark to the vision we get of Bardock during his final moments in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and while saving Granolah’s mother wasn’t successful, it did lead to all of this coming full circle with Granolah’s fight in the present day.

