Dragon Ball Super Cliffhanger Teases Gas’ Gnarly Wish

Dragon Ball Super is teasing the kind of gnarly wish Gas and the Heeters have in mind with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the manga! The Granolah the Survivor arc has been quite the intriguing arc of the manga series as the main foe of the arc might be something other than initially expected. Because rather than the main foe of the arc be the new character the arc itself is named after like in arcs past, this time it seems that the group of characters that have been plotting in secret have something big in mind coming soon.

As the fights between Granolah, Goku, and Vegeta continued to heat up with the previous chapter of the series, the brief updates we had gotten about the Heeters revealed that they were quietly looking for the Dragon Balls while the three fighters had been keeping each other occupied. The newest chapter of the series not only gave fans an update on how that search is progressing, but offered a distinct new look into the quietest and seemingly strongest of the Heeters themselves, Gas. And he might have something gnarly in mind.

Chapter 77 of the series explored more of Granolah’s past as Monaito told the story of when the Saiyans and Frieza’s forces made their way to Planet Cereal and wiped out its population. Along with the reveal that Bardock was actually the one who had saved Granolah, it was revealed that Elec and the Heeters were actually the ones who were responsible for not only the direct death of Granolah’s mother, but they were the ones that proposed Planet Cereal as one that should be wiped out in the first place as part of their business.

Gas ended up getting into some kind of confrontation against Bardock, and while he had previously teased a long standing feud with Planet Cereal, it’s more apparent now that his real beef had been with Bardock. Like Granolah, he’s grown into a new kind of strength specifically in order to plot his ultimate revenge, and it seems that the Heeters plans for the Dragon Balls factor into this as well. Now it’s just a matter of seeing what this cliffhanger for their wish has in store for Goku and the others.

