New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Arc Will Be Overseen by Akira Toriyama

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga has begun a new arc beyond the events of the anime series and Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and fans have been excited to see where the new “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc was heading.

It seems that while Toyotaro will be handling the majority of the new arc much like he’s done for the rest of the manga, the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc will be overseen by original series creator Akira Toriyama as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toyotaro’s message on the new Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc (via @DBSuperFrance): pic.twitter.com/Ae8a1Gyvzh — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) December 1, 2018

As translated by @Herms98 on Twitter, Toyotaro recently offered a comment on the new arc now that it’s officially kicked off in the manga stating, “We’ve finally entered a new chapter! It’s a completely new work that’s not in the anime or anywhere else…With the ‘Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc,’ I’m teaming up with [Akira Toriyama] and getting a lot of praise as I make it! I’m hoping to make it an enjoyable story that will thrill you alll, so please look forward to it!”

Much like the Dragon Ball Super anime, Toriyama seems to have a hand in the new arc of the series. While there’s no clear indication how much Toriyama is involved with the new arc, fans can rest just a bit easier knowing that this new arc is being made with Toriyama’s oversight. The manga and anime runs of Dragon Ball Super have had many differences in narrative between the two, so fans are wondering just where this new arc will go considering there’s no base to build off of.

This Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc is an exciting prospect to many fans as, like Dragon Ball Super: Broly, it will be a brand new story in the franchise taking place after the Tournament of Power. Whether that means that a future potential anime series will capitalize on this groundwork is unclear, but it could offer an idea of where the series could go should the Dragon Ball Super get another anime run.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.