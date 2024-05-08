Trigun, Trigun Maximum Deluxe Editions Unveil Cover Art

Vash The Stampede recently made a return thanks to Studio Orange weaving a new story that gave anime fans a new take on the Trigun universe in Trigun Stampede. Those looking to return the original story of Planet Gunsmoke have some good news, as Dark Horse Comics is continuing to release Deluxe Editions of the original manga from creator Yasuhiro Nightow. Now, Dark Horse has revealed a new look at the cover art for upcoming editions that will continue the story of the Humanoid Typhoon.

Trigun Stampede came to an end last year, but Studio ORANGE has assured anime fans that there are more stories to come featuring Vash and his fight against his nefarious brother Knives. Trigun Stampede's "Final Phase" has been confirmed by the anime studio, though the production house has yet to reveal when we can expect the final episodes of the series to arrive. Stampede has made more than a few changes from the original story that brought anime fans Vash The Stampede, though there were several elements that remained from the manga. Based on the changes made to this new universe, anime fans are interested to see how Vash's new story will end.

Trigun Deluxe Editions Reveal New Covers

Dark Horse Comics shared the upcoming covers for Trigun's Deluxe Editions. Recently, the comic book publishers were able to see major success with the Deluxe Editions of Berserk, the dark manga series created by artist Kentaro Miura. Alongside revealing the new covers, Dark Horse confirmed that the first Deluxe Edition will arrive on September 10th which will collect the original Trigun series. Following this initial release, Trigun Maximum's first Deluxe Edition will arrive on October 8th, the second Deluxe Edition will arrive on November 12th, and the third Deluxe Edition will land on December 10th.

If you want to catch up on Trigun Stampede, all the episodes of the first season are available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the platform describes the series, "Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

