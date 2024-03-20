Dragon Ball Super Manga Returns With Tribute to Akira Toriyama

Dragon Ball Super has been in the world's eye this month for the most tragic of reasons. Two weeks ago, reports confirmed the death of Akira Toriyama. The creator of Dragon Ball left an undeniable legacy behind him that helped shaped modern manga as we know it. Today, Dragon Ball Super returned with a new manga chapter, and it features a tribute to the late Toriyama.

As you can see here, Dragon Ball Super chapter 103 is live. The update is touching as Toriyama's farewell to the series. "An Inheritance of the Future" follows Goku and Gohan as they have a long-awaited fight in their top forms. By the end of the chapter, we get an emotional look at Goku's family, and Dragon Ball Super ends with a note honoring Toriyama.

"Akira Toriyama, whose many series were published in Jump magazine, has passed away. The entire V-Jump editorial department is deeply saddened by the sudden news of his death. I would like to express my gratitude to [Toriyama] for your great achievements and pray for your soul to rest in peace," the note reads.

For those unfamiliar with Toriyanma's passing, the news was shared two weeks ago. The famed artist died in Japan following health issues in 2023. At 68 years old, Toriyama passed away on March 1st, and the world was left to mourn his legacy. From Dragon Ball to Dr. Slump and Dragon Quest, the creator crafted some of Japan's most enduring IPs. Now, the future of Dragon Ball is left to uphold Toriyama's tenants.

If you are not caught up with Dragon Ball Super, the manga is available on the Shonen Jump app. So for those who need more info on the series, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Having defeated Boo, Goku is starting to get bored with his life on Earth. His wife, Chi-chi, wants him to get a job, but all he wants to do is train and fight stronger enemies. Elsewhere in the universe, the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his attendant Whis are traveling from planet to planet in search of food and entertainment. After blowing up some hapless victims, Beerus is reminded of a man from his dreams with the moniker "Super Saiyan God," or something like that... The God of Destruction sets his sights on Earth to track down this mysterious man! Maybe this will give Goku something to do?"

