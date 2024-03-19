Dragon Ball Super Manga Break Announced

All eyes are on Dragon Ball Super this month and for good reason. Not long ago, the tragic news of Akira Toriyama's death rattled the world, and the creator of Dragon Ball has been flooded with tributes. This month, Dragon Ball Super chapter 103 will mark the manga's first release since the creator's death. And according to a new report, the manga will take a hiatus once the chapter is live.

The information comes from Shueisha as the publisher's table of contents for V-Jump have surfaced. As it turns out, Dragon Ball Super will be taking a month-long break at the very least. Currently, we know Dragon Ball Super will be absent from V-Jump in April. It could return in May, but for now, no word has been given on the Dragon Ball Super hiatus after April.

Of course, the hiatus announcement has been met with support by fans. In fact, many Dragon Ball readers expected the manga to take a break this month in the wake of Toriyama's death. Artist Toyotaro has pushed through the grief of their mentor's death to release chapter 103 as scheduled. But with the future of Dragon Ball on the line, the manga is taking a much-deserved pause next month.

As for what's next for Dragon Ball, well – the future is unclear. In interviews prior to Toriyama's death, Toyotaro suggested more content was coming for the Dragon Ball Super manga. We do know the franchise is set to release a new canon anime this fall when Dragon Ball Daima. So while Toriyama may be gone, it is clear his legacy will live on for decades with Goku's help.

Want to catch up with Dragon Ball Super? The manga can be read on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Having defeated Boo, Goku is starting to get bored with his life on Earth. His wife, Chi-chi, wants him to get a job, but all he wants to do is train and fight stronger enemies. Elsewhere in the universe, the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his attendant Whis are traveling from planet to planet in search of food and entertainment. After blowing up some hapless victims, Beerus is reminded of a man from his dreams with the moniker "Super Saiyan God," or something like that... The God of Destruction sets his sights on Earth to track down this mysterious man! Maybe this will give Goku something to do?"

What do you think about this Dragon Ball Super update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!