Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 Title Pay Tribute to Akira Toriyama

Dragon Ball Super is on the cusp of a new chapter. This month will welcome chapter 103 to shelves as V-Jump is eyeing the big release. Of course, all eyes are on the new chapter given the tragic news of Akira Toriyama's passing. The creator of Dragon Ball died earlier this month, and it seems Dragon Ball Super chapter 103 is honoring the artist with its title.

For those who don't know, Toriyama supervised the work on Dragon Ball Super with his protege Toyotaro. The latter inked the art for Dragon Ball Super while Toriyama put together the story and character designs. For months, Dragon Ball Super has been leading towards a new arc in the wake of its Super Hero storyline. It seems chapter 103 brings the arc to a close, and as Toriyama did work on the finale, it is poetic knowing the chapter is titled "An Inheritance to the Future".

The title was revealed recently as the official Dragon Ball website posted drafts for chapter 103. It was there fans learned Dragon Ball Super is ready to wrap its latest arc, and it is doing so with Toriyama's blessing. As for what comes next, well – that remains to be seen. In interviews prior to Toriyama's death, Toyotaro and Team Dragon Ball suggested the manga had plenty of life left. So for now, we will have to take the franchise one day at a time as Toriyama's loved ones navigate his legacy.

If you are not caught up with Dragon Ball, no sweat! You can read up on its manga through the Shonen Jump app. So for those who want more info on Dragon Ball Super, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Having defeated Boo, Goku is starting to get bored with his life on Earth. His wife, Chi-chi, wants him to get a job, but all he wants to do is train and fight stronger enemies. Elsewhere in the universe, the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his attendant Whis are traveling from planet to planet in search of food and entertainment. After blowing up some hapless victims, Beerus is reminded of a man from his dreams with the moniker "Super Saiyan God," or something like that... The God of Destruction sets his sights on Earth to track down this mysterious man! Maybe this will give Goku something to do?"

