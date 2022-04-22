Dragon Ball Super Artist Unveils Android 13 Thirst Trap

✖

Dragon Ball fans might have forgotten the anime's love of androids, but the series has not left them behind. Barring Androids 17 and 18, the fighters have been missing in action for a while now, but Dragon Ball Super's new movie plans to introduce new androids. That is why the manga's artist is paying tribute to one of their favorite androids of the past. And honestly, fans forgot just how hunky the fighter was back in the day.

The artwork was posted over on the official Dragon Ball website if you haven't seen it. It was there Toyotaro gave Android 13 a slick revival, and fans admit they forgot just how ripped the fighter was.

This month’s special illustration by Toyotaro is Android 13! pic.twitter.com/B9kd3B96S6 — Hype (@DbsHype) April 21, 2022

After all, it has been a long time since Android 13 showed his face in Dragon Ball. The character was introduced on the big screen with Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13. The film follows the fighter after Dr. Gero's supercomputer manages to finish his build, and it doesn't take long before Android 13 finds Goku and Vegeta. The android ends up consuming parts of his successors to become even more powerful, and Super Android 13 gives our Saiyans an impressive battle. But in the end, the android is killed alongside Dr. Gero's autonomous computer.

Obviously, the android was meant to be a one-off character meant just for the big screen, but Toyotaro doesn't want to leave the fighter in obscurity. His special sketch has fans revisiting the android after all these years. And as Dragon Ball Super prepares to introduce more androids in theaters, this thirst trap hits just right.

