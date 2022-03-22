Dragon Ball Super Hypes Android 14 with New Sketch

Throughout the history of the Z-Fighters in Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball franchise, Goku and his friends have fought against demons, aliens, and deities, but the next film in the franchise will have them battling familiar foes in androids created by the Red Ribbon Army. While Super Hero has been delayed indefinitely following the hacking of Toei Animation, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super has taken the opportunity to bring back one of the lesser-seen androids from the past of Dragon Ball Z.

Android 14 is somewhat of a mystery, having been introduced in the seventh film of the Dragon Ball Z series, Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13. In the continuity of the film, the death of Dr. Gero unleashed three new androids in Androids 13 through 15, with all of them focusing their revenge on Goku and the Z-Fighters. While 14 was mostly silent, he definitely let his fists do the talking as he mostly found himself fighting against Goku and Future Trunks, but was ultimately cut in half by the son of Vegeta from an alternate timeline. The machinery that remained from his lifeless body was then absorbed by Android 13, creating the titular villain of said film.

The Official Dragon Ball Website shared this new artwork from Toyotaro, who often takes the opportunity to submit a new sketch to the website on a monthly basis outside of his regular duties in handling the heavy lifting when it comes to Dragon Ball Super’s manga, which is currently telling the story of Granolah and the Heeters:

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was indefinitely delayed as a result of the latest hack attack that befell Toei Animation, which threw in some big delays for other properties under the studio’s umbrella such as One Piece and Digimon. While a new date has yet to be revealed, fans are continuing to speculate if the new film that focuses on Gohan and Piccolo will bring back some familiar faces created by Dr. Gero. While many fans aren’t betting money on the idea of 14 returning to the franchise, there are plenty that are certain that Cell might be making a comeback.

Which Android is your favorite from Dragon Ball’s history? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.