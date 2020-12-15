Dragon Ball Super Reveals New Arc Following 'Moro' Saga

✖

It looks like all of the speculation was right, Dragon Ball fans! After lots of theorizing, the franchise gave fans a break today by dropping the very first details about its next arc. Dragon Ball Super got the drop on netizens after a promo went live teasing its new arc that will debut after Moro's final chapter goes live. And as it turns out, this new arc will be closely related to the saga fans just finished.

The update came courtesy of V-Jump as the magazine posted a promo dedicated to this new arc. The story, which will be called Granola the Survivor, seems to be focused on the other henchmen who escaped custody during Moro's reign. After all, the baddie did let out an entire prison of villains, and Dragon Ball fans has wanted to know more about them for awhile.

This new arc will focus on prisoners featuring during Moro's tenure such was 73, Yunba, and Granola. Jaco is also shown in the teaser, so it seems this soldier has more left to do in the manga. He might be gunning for a vacation after having dealt with Moro, but Jaco and the Galactic Patrol have a lot more work to do.

The teaser promises this new Dragon Ball arc will kick off next year to celebrate the start of 2021. Moro's arc will officially end this month before the holidays, so there is nothing stopping Goku from undertaking a new adventure. This finale will surely set up more info on this upcoming arc, so readers will want to look over the manga carefully when it debuts shortly!

