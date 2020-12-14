Dragon Ball Super Shares Sneak Peek at Chapter 67

✖

Dragon Ball Super has shared a sneak peek at Chapter 67 of the series! Last month, Dragon Ball Super had confirmed that the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc would be coming to an end before the year was over. This has shown to be the case as Chapter 66 brought the climactic fight against Planet Eater Moro to its explosive end. Now all eyes are pointed at the next chapter of the series as it will explore not only the fallout of this fight, but bring the entire arc to an end overall as it potentially teases the next arc to come.

While we still don't really know how Dragon Ball Super will bring it all to an end, the official website for the franchise has revealed a sneak peek as to how the final chapter of the arc will begin. Revealing a series of draft pages for Chapter 67 of the series, fans can get a taste of how the immediate fallout of the fight against Moro with the appropriate title, "The Conclusion and the Aftermath..."

Dragon Ball Super CH67 Drafts. (1/3) #DBSpoilers Title: “The Conclusion and the Aftermath...” pic.twitter.com/b91scsleBq — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) December 14, 2020

The second batch of pages gives fans a quick update on Uub following his major save in the last chapter along with Goku and the others appropriately celebrating their big victory:

And finally, the attention is turned back to outer space as it seems we'll get an update on New Namek following Moro's destruction:

While there have been no clues yet as to where the series can potentially go after this arc, the end of the fight with Moro has opened up all sorts of possibilities as now Goku has been confirmed to have reached divine power. Not only that, there's still the matter of Merus' disappearance that needs to be resolved and it could spark a whole arc based on this divine realm of power.

While there have been no clues yet as to where the series can potentially go after this arc, the end of the fight with Moro has opened up all sorts of possibilities as now Goku has been confirmed to have reached divine power. Not only that, there's still the matter of Merus' disappearance that needs to be resolved and it could spark a whole arc based on this divine realm of power.

Then again, there could be a completely new and unexpected threat much like Moro was on the horizon!