Dragon Ball Super Preview Sets Up Goku's Introduction to Granolah

✖

If you have been keeping up with Goku, then you know the hero has been training as of late. The Dragon Ball Super manga has followed the hero diligently since his big fight with Moro, and he is still trying to perfect every part of Ultra Instinct. All that work will be put to the test soon as Dragon Ball Super has a new arc going on, and its latest teaser promises some action is about to happen!

It won't be long before chapter 72 of Dragon Ball Super goes live, and the manga has put out a new promo to welcome the release. As shared by fans online, the promo for chapter 72 went live from Shueisha in Japan this past week, and it promises the following:

(Photo: Shueisha)

"Goku and Granolah's destinies are finally going to cross!"

This blurb is pretty much self-explanatory. It promises that Goku and Granolah are about to meet at last, and fans are understandably happy about that. After all, the pair have only been dancing around each other until now. Granolah has been informed there are Saiyans living, and Goku has been led to believe Granolah is a horrific villain. Now, the pair are on a crash course, and it seems like Goku is going to be shocked by his new acquaintance.

After all, Granolah is super powerful right now, and his wish to become the greatest warrior in the universe was granted. This means Goku is going to have a problem with the sniper, and Vegeta will struggle just the same. There is no doubt the two will be stunned by the update, but we know Goku won't panic for too long. If anything, the Saiyan will be thrilled by the prospect of a challenge, so Granolah better get ready. He wants nothing more than to get revenge for his people who were killed by Saiyans under Freeza's orders. So far, it seems his biggest gripe is with none other than Bardock, so it will be fitting for Granolah to face off with Goku first!

What do you make of this new preview? Are you hyped for Dragon Ball Super as its current arcs is starting to heat up? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.