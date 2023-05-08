Dragon Ball Super Manga Teases New Look at Berserk Broly

Dragon Ball Super is gearing up for its next update, and manga readers are in for a treat. After all, the series promises to return this month with an update on its Saiyans. While Piccolo deals with an android threat on Earth, the Dragon Ball Super manga is about to learn what Goku is up to, and our first look shows us Broly is tagging along with our hero.

As you can see below, Dragon Ball Super chapter 93 has released its first image ahead its draft release. You can see as clear as day that Broly takes up the shot, and we can see him going berserk. So if you wanted to see more of Toyotaro's take on the Saiyan, your wish will be fulfilled soon enough.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93 First Draft.



More drafts release May 12th, 10AM JST pic.twitter.com/PIbB7eElDW — Hype (@DbsHype) May 8, 2023

After all, the Dragon Ball Super manga has not been overly concerned with Broly since the character was made canon. The hero joined the canon timeline with Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but that movie's arc was glossed over in the manga. The anime went on to visit Broly briefly on screen with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and the manga's adaptation of the movie is ready to expand Broly's role.

You can imagine how excited Dragon Ball fans are to reunite with Broly because they'll take whatever crumbs they can get of the Saiyan. For years, the character was overlooked as a non-canon addition to Dragon Ball, but his popularity only grew with the years. By the time Dragon Ball Super came around, fans were desperate to make the fighter canon, so the series did just that. Now, it is time for the Dragon Ball manga to explore more of the character, and that will be a first for Goku's new student.

If you missed out on Broly's latest anime role, you can always check out Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to find the cameo. The movie is now available on Digital HD as well as Blu-ray. As for the Dragon Ball Super manga, the series is updated monthly, and you can read those new chapters through the Shonen Jump app. The manga is currently adapting the story arc from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero but recently unpacked two original arcs set after the TV anime's finale.

Are you excited to see what Dragon Ball has in store for Broly this arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.