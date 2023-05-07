Dragon Ball Gets LEGO Pitch With This Epic Brickheadz Line

Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and it seems the brand has done it all. From home decor collections to designer items, Goku has been around the block. However, the Saiyan has yet to tackle the world of building blocks. Even after pleas, LEGO has yet to license Dragon Ball for a special collection, but one fan just made an excellent pitch to convince the toy brand otherwise.

As you can see below, the mockup is thanks to the user drbrickheadz on Instagram. The user, who is known for doing LEGO designs, decided to share their take on Dragon Ball Z. To be specific, he made a Brickheadz line for the Cell Saga, and we're rightfully obsessed.

"My complete series based on the Cell Saga from Dragon Ball Z! I struggled at first with the Super Saiyans, but the Androids were really fun," the creator shared. As you can see, this line is pretty impeccable, and the LEGO design suits every kind of Super Saiyan hair. We can see Future Trunks, Dr. Gero, Super Saiyan 2 Gohan, and more. Of course, there are also tons of androids here including different versions of Cell, and the Brickheadz line feature different accessories as well as sizes.

In fact, there is only one thing this line doesn't have, and that is Goku. This tracks given the kind of role Goku played in the Cell Saga, but it is hilarious to note. After all, this Dragon Ball x LEGO pitch is one of the best out there, and it doesn't even include the anime's star.

Sadly, there is no word on LEGO pursuing a Dragon Ball license, but fans would be happy to welcome one. In fact, netizens would be excited to see any LEGO x anime license at this point. Asides from its Voltron and Transformers builds, the anime industry is sadly absent from LEGO's catalog, but hopefully, that changes as the medium continues to explode in popularity.

As for Dragon Ball, the series has its own slate of projects keeping it busy. Though the Dragon Ball Super anime is off the air, all eyes are on its manga. Series creator Akira Toriyama and their protege Toyotaro are carrying on the story in print. Dragon Ball Super's manga drops new updates monthly, and its new arc is retelling the story of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

