Dragon Ball Is Releasing a Tasty Dabura Cookie Cutter

Dragon Ball has a ton of merchandise to its name, but not all of it is equal. Sure, you have your run-of-the-mill figures and clothes, but Dragon Ball puts something out every once in a while that is special. One of those items has gone live, and it will give fans the chance to turn Dabura into a cookie just like Majin Buu before them.

Yes, you read that right. Dragon Ball has released a cookie cutter shaped like Dabura. The kitchen item will allow fans to bake up their own Badura cookie, so they won't need Buu's power to make the snack. Just, don't expect your homemade cookies to power you up like how we saw in Dragon Ball Z.

Of course, fans of Dragon Ball will remember Dabura's fate in the anime. The demon existed for thousands of years before Buu came around, but Babidi's new creation was on another level. Buu had the ability to turn people into treats like chocolate and candy in order for them to be absorbed. Dabura met this fate when Buu turned him into a giant sugar cookie, and now Dragon Ball wants fans to make their own treats at home.

Now, the best thing about these cookie cutters is how it works. The cutter isn't a standalone piece but rather included in a silicon baking tray. This means cans can stuff the molds with dough to make cookies, but they can also make other treats like shaped chocolates, ice cubes, jelly pops, and more. It is up to you to decide what kind of Dabura treat you'd like to eat. So if you want to nab this household Dragon Ball gift, it is up for pre-order at Big Bad Toystore for $20 USD.

If you are not caught up on Dragon Ball or seen Dabura's delicious transformation in a hot minute, you can check up on the anime ASAP. The original Dragon Ball series are streaming everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll and even Netflix. As for the manga, Dragon Ball Super's series is ongoing with monthly updates, so you can expect an update from Goku in a few weeks' time!

