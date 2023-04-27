Dragon Ball Debuts New Cover Art by Food Wars Artist

It seems the latest entry of Dragon Ball's Gallery project has gone live. Over the past year, fans have watched as Akira Toriyama's hit franchise has been given special makeovers by manga's top creators. From Demon Slayer's Koyoharu Gotouge to Naruto's Masashi Kishimoto, more than a dozen artists have joined the Dragon Ball event. And now, the artist behind Food Wars has given their take on Dragon Ball.

As you can see below, Shun Saeki shared their work on Dragon Ball just recently. It was there fans learned the artist was tasked with redoing the cover of Dragon Ball volume 10. As you may recall, Toriyama's original cover features Bulma in a cute ranger's outfit while Goku was seen with his bo staff in the background. And now, Saeki has dressed up the cover with tons of detail.

Dragon Ball Volume 22 Cover by Shun Saeki, artist of Food Wars. pic.twitter.com/QNzbfdJsJW — Hype (@DbsHype) April 27, 2023

After all, you can see, the Dragon Ball Super Gallery entry has Bulma to the righthand side, and she is dressed in combat gear. With elbow pads on and bandaids covering her knee, Bulma is ready to go on a mission with Goku at hand. And if anyone were to mess with the pair, Bulma is seen carrying a semi-automatic weapon in one hand.

As for Goku, the young kid is holding his red staff, and fans can see his Saiyan tail is still attached. After all, Dragon Ball volume 10 covers some of Goku's earliest missions, so the hero is hardly as powerful as we know him today. With his tail in place, Goku has yet to power up and lose the appendage, but we all know he gets there in the end.

This latest Dragon Ball Gallery entry is definitely gorgeous, and it shows Saeki's talents do not just lie in food. We have seen the artist test their skills in everything from Food Wars to Sanji's One Piece spin-off. Now, we have learned how Saeki would handle Dragon Ball if they were placed in charge of the series, but it is up to you to decide whether his adaptation works. If you want to check out Saeki's work for yourself, Food Wars wrapped some time ago with writer Yuto Tsukuda. The manga is available to read in English both physically and digitally through the Shonen Jump app.

What do you think about this latest Dragon Ball Gallery entry? Does Food Wars' aesthetic suit Goku? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.