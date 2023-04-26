Honkai Star Rail Is Finally Here and Putting Anime On the Map

The time has come, everyone. It is no secret that anime is living large nowadays, and that is true from television to video games. Titles like Genshin Impact put the aesthetic on the map, and now, the team at MiHoYo has released its next anime-approved game. Today, Honkai: Star Rail has gone live, and it is bringing out a new wave of characters to love.

As you can see on social media, the anime fandom is throwing its support behind the new MiHoYo title. Honkai: Star Rail marks the latest entry into the Honkai franchise, and this PC title promises to take fans on a sci-fi adventure. Of course, anime fans are flocking to Honkai upon release just as they did for Genshin Impact, and that is because of its character lineup. The title even released its very own anime opening to draw in netizens, so you can check the reel out below:

Honkai star rail dropping its own anime opening before fans make their own is kinda genius ngl 😭 pic.twitter.com/rRSJHWmhfL — Desamay | Scaramouche Era (@Desamayo) April 25, 2023

After all, this new game features an art style just like that in Genshin Impact, so the obsession explains itself. The game's anime guys and girls are slowly becoming thirst traps in the community. You can take that for what you will, but regardless of your position, you cannot deny the pull Honkai: Star Rail has at present. The game has been trending on social media globally since its launch late last night and there is no end in sight there.

If you want to know more about the MiHoYo title, Honkai: Star Rail is available on PC exclusively at the moment. The title is expected to hit PlayStation at some point in the future just like Genshin Impact. The game is free to play, but of course, Honkai relies on gacha mechanics like many other MiHoYo titles so beware. As for the game's story, you can read all about the anime tale below:

Honkai Star Rail is out today. The global anime girl economy is about to be flooded with pics of a girl who looks just like 40. pic.twitter.com/9F3Gm4Mqrj — Umpy Unlimited (@PrayForOomfie) April 26, 2023

"When words come alive, when stories give you a choice when characters possess a soul... We present to you dozens of emotions, hundreds of facial expressions, thousands of lore pieces, and a million words that make up this universe's beating heart. With full voice-over in four languages, the characters will transcend their virtual existences and become your tangible companions, creating a new chapter in this tale together with you."

