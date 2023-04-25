This Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Anime Trailer Is Downright Perfect

Legend of Zelda stands as one of Nintendo's most enduring titles, and soon, its new game will go live. All eyes are on the sequel to Breath of the Wild as Tears of the Kingdom will continue Link's open-world journey on the Nintendo Switch. As its release nears, fans are doing the most to hype the Hyrule comeback, and one went the extra mile by giving Tears of the Kingdom a full-blown anime makeover.

As you can see below, the fan-made promo went live on YouTube courtesy of Channy and Kimberly. The duo decided to gift the Nintendo sequel with a Game Boy promo similar to the one Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening got decades ago. As such, the whole thing kicks off with an anime intro, and the entire thing is gorgeous.

The clip highlight some gorgeous music as Zelda stands in a field by herself. The logo follows before we see Link in his full anime glory using some new powers. Everyone from Ganon to some rogue slimes appear in the clip. And by the end, the Tears of the Kingdom teaser takes on a different art style. After all, the Nintendo Switch title is given a pixelated Game Boy design, and it is as cute as it is nostalgic.

Of course, Tears of the Kingdom will look very different from this old-school style. Nintendo is binding the sequel to life in full definition as Tears of the Kingdom will explore an open world. Just like Breath of the Wild before it, this game promises to open Hyrule like never before, and this sequel promises to do so with underground caverns and sky-bound islands. We have seen plenty of this scenery already thanks to Nintendo's official promos for Tears of the Kingdom, and as expected, this promo recreates Hyrule through a Ghibli-esque lens.

If you are wanting to check out Tears of the Kingdom, the Zelda sequel is slated to debut on May 12th worldwide on the Nintendo Switch. You can go ahead and nab Breath of the Wild physically or digitally. And if we're lucky, maybe Zelda will get a full-blown anime someday soon given the success of Nintendo's Super Mario movie.

