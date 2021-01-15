Dragon Ball Super Hints At Warrior Stronger Than Goku In New Arc

✖

The Moro Arc has come to a close in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga, and it seems that with the introduction of the Granolah The Survivor Arc only a few days away, Shonen Jump is hyping the series with a blurb that notes that Universe 7 is about to introduce a warrior stronger than Son Goku! Considering Goku was able to master the power of Ultra Instinct during his final fight against Moro, this will definitely have to be one powerful new character if he wants to compete with the strongest Saiyan in the world of Dragon Ball!

We were introduced to Granolah in the final chapter of the Moro Arc, seeing the mysterious warrior attempting to target one of Moro's henchman, OG-73i, but learned little about who this space traveler was. With some recently released previews of Chapter 68, we learned that Granolah is actually a member of an alien race that was destroyed by the Saiyan race, with the green-haired warrior unaware that Saiyans were still in the universe following the destruction of the Planet Vegeta at the hands of Freeza! Though we still don't know if Granolah will be a friend or foe to the Z Fighters, it's clear that this "Cerealian" will change the course of Dragon Ball Super!

V Jump's Official Twitter Account released this blurb about the next arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga, making sure to not state whether Granolah himself was actually the warrior who would be able to surpass Goku when it came to his overall power level:

