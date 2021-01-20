Dragon Ball Super Artist Teases a "Surprising" Connection in New Arc

✖

Dragon Ball Super is back at it this year with a new arc, and fans are eager to what is in store for the story. After all, Moro was taken care of in 2020, and it is time for a brand-new villain to on Goku. This means a slew of characters are preparing to come forward into the spotlight, and it seems a surprising face will pop up into this arc.

This new tidbit went public earlier in an interview with Toyotaro, the artist who oversees Dragon Ball Super. It was there the man was asked which characters need to be paid attention to in this arc. And as this interview goes, Toyotaro wants fans to prepare for a surprising connection in this arc.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

According to Toyotaro's translated statement, the artist wants fans to pay attention to the villain Granolah, but there is more to the arc than that. "There's a connection to somebody really surprising that will be revealed, so pay close attention to them," Toyotaro said (via Herms98).

At this point, there is no word on what this surprise connection involves, but fans are willing to guess. If this arc brings back a blast from the past, fans are willing to throw Goku's father into the ring. After all, it appears as if Bardock played a damning role in Granolah's past. The man appears to have helped destroy the villain's family back in the day, so this throwback could prove disastrous for Goku.

Of course, there are other theories rolling about. Some Dragon Ball Super fans think this mysterious connection could refer to Uub. After all, fans know the character is a truly great warrior, and he played a minor role in the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc. However, there are others who believe the surprise could fall towards villains from the past including Broly.

What do you make of this curious comment? Who do you think Toyotaro may be referring to?