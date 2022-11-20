Dragon Ball Super Manga Reveals Release Date for New Chapters

Dragon Ball Super has spent the last few months in the middle of an extended hiatus while the manga prepares for the next arc, and now the wait will soon be over as the series has revealed the start date for its new chapters coming our way soon! The Granolah the Survivor arc wrapped up its events earlier this Summer, and it excited fans about where the future of the series could go next. But one thing that stayed in the back of minds was the previous announcement that the Granolah arc would end in 2022, and the next arc would start this year as well.

The hiatus continuing on for so long started to add some doubt to this idea, but now it can all be put to bed! The official website for Dragon Ball Super's manga has officially announced that the series will be coming back from hiatus with Chapter 88 of the series on December 21st in Japan (and December 20th for the rest of the world, most likely). This will kick off the next major arc of the series.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What's Next for Dragon Ball Super's Manga?

Chapter 87 of Dragon Ball Super officially brought the Granolah the Survivor arc to an end with the reveal that Frieza has likely become the strongest warrior in the universe. Fans were then left on one of the biggest cliffhangers for the series as a whole following this reveal, and that was made even tougher as the manga went on hiatus for the next few months in order to get ready for the next step. But that next arc might be a surprise.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Super Cliffhanger Sets Up Frieza's Next Plot | Dragon Ball Super Going On Extended Hiatus Ahead of Next Arc

According to the tease for Dragon Ball Super's next arc, things will be focused on Goten and Trunks for a while. That raises all sorts of questions not only about whether this will potentially connect to Goku and Vegeta's fight against Frieza, but if it could also incorporate the events of the recent Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film that released across the world earlier this year.

What are you hoping to see from Dragon Ball Super's manga now that it's coming back for new chapters? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!